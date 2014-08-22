WV Greens reorganize with Mountain Party

Gaza, Palestine. (ONN) As the Palestinian civilian death toll rises in Gaza, more and more Americans are taking sides on the issue. Recent polls show the American people support Israel by a two to one margin with a full one-third undecided or with an equal condemnation of both sides. America’s political opposition has taken the opposing view, with the vast majority supporting Palestinian independence and sovereignty. Read on to see where each party stands on the issue.

Far left, far right in agreement

Of America’s 16 opposition political parties, 8 support Palestine, 3 support Israel, and 5 are either neutral, non-interventionist or have no stated position on the conflict. It’s interesting to note that the parties in the middle of the US political spectrum (moderate, center-left, center-right) are in total disagreement, representing three completely different positions. While the extreme left and extreme right are in total agreement in their support for Palestine, or at least their opposition to Israel.

It’s also worth looking at the stated reasons each party supports the side they do. In the socialists’ case, they don’t support Palestine as much as they support all people unjustly persecuted by wealthy, militaristic imperialists. And nobody falls into that category of victims more than the Palestinians in Gaza. Many of America’s nationalists also support Palestine, but only because they are already pitted against global Zionism.

Moderates in total disagreement

Of the more moderate opposition political parties in the US, they all find themselves on the side they do because of longstanding beliefs and platforms. In the cases of the 3 parties that currently support Israel, the stated reason is because they’ve always seen America as a divinely-inspired “Judeo-Christian” nation. For them, America is eternally intertwined with Israel and God’s “chosen people”.

On the other side of the issue are America’s moderate opposition parties currently backing Palestine. Almost unanimously, they stand opposed to apartheid, genocide and military conquests for empire. Ignoring each country’s political and religious beliefs, they simply support basic human rights, freedoms, equality and equal representation under the law. To them, Israel resembles Nazi Germany more than a modern democracy.

Israel vs. Palestine

Based on party announcements, press releases and official platforms, Opposition News has compiled a list showing where each of America’s 16 opposition political parties stands on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Libertarian Party – neutral (non-intervention)

‘American foreign policy should seek an America at peace with the world. Our foreign policy should emphasize defense against attack from abroad and enhance the likelihood of peace by avoiding foreign entanglements. We would end the current US government policy of foreign intervention, including military and economic aid. We recognize the right of all people to resist tyranny and defend themselves and their rights. We condemn the use of force, and especially the use of terrorism, against the innocent, regardless of whether such acts are committed by governments or by political or revolutionary groups.’

Green Party – Palestine

‘The Green Party of the United States is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the current exchange of missiles between Israeli and Palestinian forces, negotiation for a just and peaceful resolution to the conflict, an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian Territories and human rights violations, repeal of apartheid policies in Israel, and establishment of one democratic state for all in Israel-Palestine.’

Constitution Party – Israel

‘The Constitution Party platform does not address Israel specifically. It does not support policies which would get the United States involved in the internal affairs of other nations, including Israel. That being said, we would not interfere in the efforts of private individuals and organizations to provide aid and support to Israel, without using taxpayer funds…The majority of members of the Constitution Party do recognize Israel as the homeland of God’s Chosen People, but the Constitution itself does not authorize the civil government to provide aid or support to any nation other than the United States.’

Peace & Freedom Party – Palestine

‘The Peace and Freedom Party condemns the recent attacks on the people of the Gaza Strip, the most aggressive since the massacres of 2008. We join the many voices calling for an end to sending arms to Israel. The United States is responsible for these and other violations of US and international law performed with regularity by the Israeli military. As long as the United States enables the Israeli government by providing support such as money, weapons, and diplomatic cover, the violence will continue. As Americans we must once more say “Not in our name.”’

Justice Party – Palestine

‘The Justice Party of America vehemently opposes the recent bombing and ground invasion of Gaza by the Israeli military. We support an immediate withdrawal of Israel’s ground forces from Gaza and a ceasefire by both Hamas and Israel, and we call on both governments to seek diplomatic solutions to the ongoing conflict whose primary victims have been – and will undoubtedly continue to be – unarmed citizens, mostly Palestinians. Additionally, we call on the Israeli government, along with the international community, to put in place measures that will guarantee the immediate and permanent dignity, equality and basic human rights of all Palestinians; whose right to uninhibited movement, worship, and commerce has been systematically diminished, resulting in a predictable retaliation by Hamas which, in turn, has precipitated Israel’s brutal military responses.’

America’s Party – Israel

No specific statements/announcement.

American Freedom Party – Palestine

‘This hypocrisy over race is not something new – last year it was revealed that Israel had started using DNA tests on potential immigrants to make sure that they were racially of Jewish descent before letting them enter the Jewish state. If any other nation on earth barred Jews based on DNA tests, these same Jews would be calling for war against that nation, crying “Nazism.” The Jewish Supremacists can however carry out such a policy without fear of censure – an indication of their control over the governments and media of the West.’

Reform Party – neutral (non-intervention)

‘Respect for the sovereignty of all nations means that the United States will not forcefully impose our will on other nations through economic, diplomatic, or military means except as a last resort when that nation poses a clear threat to our prosperity. Supporting our allies means, when ASKED, helping them to build and maintain the same freedoms and prosperity which we enjoy. A fiscally responsible foreign policy means accepting that not every good we wish to do is a good we can afford to do.’

Party for Socialism & Liberation – Palestine

‘The criminal US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza has caused outrage all around the world. For progressive people, the level of popular support Israel enjoys in the United States can be maddening…Support for Israel is in one way or another built into most of the institutions we interact with. The only way to counter that is through organizations of our own.’

Independent American Party – Israel

‘We believe that it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and to humbly implore His protection and favor. Furthermore, we affirm that America is fundamentally a Christian Nation with a strong Judeo-Christian heritage, tolerant of all peaceable religions; and that only by faith in and obedience to God shall we be preserved as a nation.’

Socialist Party – Palestine

‘The Socialist Party USA has long condemned the Israeli occupation of Palestine, as well as the key role of the United States in financing the oppression of the Palestinian people. Our Platform specifically calls for an end to the occupation of Gaza, East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights, along with an end to all United States aid to the Israeli government, as preconditions for peace. With the Israeli regime pushing for the complete annexation of Palestine, coupled with US-financed missiles raining down on Gaza, this point in our Statement of Principles continues to be completely accurate.’

Socialist Equality Party – Palestine

‘The Palestinian territory of Gaza is the scene of war crimes committed by the state of Israel that defy words…The invasion of Gaza testifies to the depraved and bankrupt character of the Zionist regime in Israel. The government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu represents an isolated and demoralized ruling class that has lost its head and has no answer to the crisis it confronts except disorientated and homicidal outbursts of violence. This mass slaughter against a defenseless Palestinian population serves only to deepen the revulsion and hostility toward Zionism throughout the Middle East, around the world and among Jewish workers in Israel itself.’